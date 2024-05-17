Residents in Folkestone are working together to search for a missing 24-year-old woman.

Leah Daley disappeared over 12 days ago.

Over seven thousand people have now joined a Facebook group set up to try and find her.

She was last seen at The Warren at around 7pm on Sunday 5 May 2024 and the latest images show Leah in Tontine Street earlier on the same day.

She was wearing a dark coloured ‘Parka’ style coat, patterned leggings, 'Converse' style trainers and carrying a black sports backpack, with her hair pinned up in a bun.

The 24-year-old is described as being around five feet and four inches tall, with brown shoulder-length hair and blue eyes.

Officers have continued searches in the east of the town and The Warren area since the Bank Holiday weekend.

Inspector Jay Langshaw said: "Officers will be in the area exactly a week after Leah was last seen to speak to the public and further our enquiries.

"We would urge anyone specifically who may have spoken with Leah on Sunday 5 May, between 3.30pm and 7pm in the area of Folkestone Harbour and The Warren, to come forward.

"Kent Police continues to support the family and both remain steadfast in our attempts in locating her."

