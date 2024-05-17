A man has been charged with murder following a fatal stabbing in Basingstoke.

Officers were called by the ambulance service just before 9pm on Sunday 12 May to a report of a stabbing at an address in Tasmania Close.

Craig Laurie, 33, from Basingstoke, died at the scene. A second man, aged in his 30s and from Newbury, West Berkshire, suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital.

Kenneth George Walker, 63, of Tasmania Close, Basingstoke, has been charged with murder and attempted murder.

He is due to appear at Basingstoke Magistrates’ Court on Friday 17 May.

Officers had arrested a 51-year-old woman from Basingstoke on suspicion of murder as part of the investigation.

She has been released on police bail pending further enquiries.

A 38-year-old man has also been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and is currently in police custody.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…