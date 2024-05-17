Marmoset rehomed at Monkey World in Dorset after being found in conservatory

Play Brightcove video

Marcel enjoying his new home. Credit: Monkey World

A marmoset named Marcel has been rehomed at Monkey World in Dorset after being found in a conservatory in Wolverhampton.

On arrival to the rescue centre, staff say it was clear Marcel was showing signs of nutritional bone disease, or “rickets”, as well as missing half of his tail.

The Primate Care Staff immediately gave Marcel vitamin D3, along with a correct diet for a marmoset.

At Monkey World, Marcel has a natural overgrown outdoor enclosure where he can sunbathe, catch insects, and run and jump.

Director of Monkey World, Dr Alison Cronin, said: “It is most likely that Marcel escaped from his cage as part of the British pet trade.

"His injured and amputated tail as well as his distorted spine and hips are indicative of a marmoset that has been kept in inappropriate circumstances and fed a bad diet for a significant period of time.

"Marcel got lucky, he did not freeze to death while loose on the streets of Wolverhampton and was cared for by Wings & Paws until a specialist home was found at Monkey World.

"It doesn’t matter where he was born or how he was kept previously, marmosets like Marcel need the correct diet, environment, and companionship of their own kind that they can groom, communicate, and form close social bonds with. All monkeys in the UK pet trade are deserving of these basic needs.”

