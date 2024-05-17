A union representing prison officers has called for a "full investigation" into reports of a "mass poisoning" of staff at a prison in Kent.

The Criminal Justice Workers Union said that 25 people were affected in the incident at HMP Swaleside on the Isle of Sheppey.

It said that three people working at the men’s high-security prison were taken to hospital.

Tony Merricks, Criminal Justice Workers Union, said: "We have classed it as a mass poisoning at the prison.

"Prisoners who work in the staff canteen spiked the curry with Spice - an hallucinogenic substance.

"The South East Coast Ambulance Service set up a critical incident unit in the prison to treat staff."

Spice is a synthetic substance that can cause symptoms such as breathing difficulties, hallucinations and raised heart rate.

It is understood that none of the staff were in critical condition and all have since been discharged from hospital.

It is understood that the staff members affected at HMP Swale have since been discharged from hospital. Credit: PA

Andy Hamlin, trade union official, said staff were instructed not to discuss the incident on May 9, which he claimed was the management’s attempt to "play down the incident".

He said: "Our members have raised valid concerns, and believe the senior management team at HMP Swaleside have attempted to play down the incident, with staff being instructed not to discuss the incident or mention it on social media.

"This has led staff to believe the senior management team are prioritising the establishment’s reputation, over the health and safety of its staff.

"The CJWU demand HMPPS (HM Prison and Probation Service) carry out a full investigation into this incident, which resulted in 25 staff being poisoned, nine South East Coast Ambulances attending, an emergency incident unit being set up within the establishment.

"HMPPS and local senior management team at HMP Swaleside must do more to protect the health and safety of its staff."

A Prison Service spokesperson said: "A number of staff were taken ill following an incident at HMP Swaleside last week but have all now returned to work.

"There is an ongoing investigation and it would be inappropriate to comment further at this stage."

