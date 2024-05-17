A private garden in Kent where scenes from the upcoming series of Bridgerton were filmed has opened its doors to the public today.

Squerryes Court in Westerham features as one of the historic locations in the hit Netflix show released this week.

Filming took place for two weeks during August 2022, at the family home of the Warde family.

The gardens were used as a scene for a grand garden party and some rooms in the house were used as green rooms for the cast.

Fans of Bridgerton can visit Squerryes Court as part of the National Garden Scheme today (Friday 17th May) from 11am-5pm.

Squerryes owner Henry Warde said: “We were delighted to have the Netflix Bridgerton team at Squerryes Court back in August 2022.

"It was a fascinating experience to watch them transform the garden into the set and we're looking forward to seeing those scenes once the new series is released.

"Although the team were with us for 14 days in total, it was just 3 days of filming where 350 crew, extras and staff were in the garden and family life had to be tightly controlled.

"The only hiccup was when our cocker spaniel, Inca, escaped during an important filming moment and ran across the set. We'll be looking closely to see if she appears in the final edit!”

Squerryes Court is no longer open as a tourist attraction so the open is a rare chance for the public to see the property and outdoor space.

