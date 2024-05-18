Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi to leave the club by 'mutual agreement'

Brighton and Hove Albion's head coach Roberto De Zerbi will leave the club after tomorrow’s final Premier League match of the season against Manchester United.

De Zerbi, joined the Seagulls in September 2022, following the departure of Graham Potter to Chelsea.

Under his leadership, the club has seen highest top flight finish in 2022/23 and went down to last 16 of the UEFA Europa League.

In a statement De Zerbi paid tribute to the squad. He said, "I am very sad to be leaving Brighton, but I am very proud of what my players and staff have achieved with the support of everyone at the club and our amazing fans in the past two historical seasons.

"We have agreed to end my time at Brighton so that the club and I can continue to work in the way that suits each of us best, following our own ideas and visions, as well as our work and human values.

"I have really enjoyed an intense and challenging two years working in the Premier League, not least competing in four major competitions this season. Leaving now provides me with time to take a break before deciding on my future plans."

Brighton Chairman Tony Bloom Credit: PA

Chairman, Tony Bloom, said, “Roberto has given us two excellent seasons of service in which he has led the club to new heights, not least our first ever European campaign which will live long in the memory of Albion fans."

"We have mutually agreed to end Roberto’s contract at a time that suits both parties allowing us the earliest opportunity to plan for next season, and Roberto plenty of time to consider his next move and his future.

"I am sure our fans will give Roberto and his staff a wonderful and fully deserved send off at the Amex before, during and after tomorrow’s match.

"In the meantime, I’d like to thank Roberto and his staff for all their hard work in the past two seasons. They all leave our club on good terms and with our very best wishes for the future."

