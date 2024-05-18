Play Brightcove video

Dame Kelly Holmes shares her frustration over sewage pollution as she joined a demonstration in Brighton

Olympian Dame Kelly Holmes has joined hundreds of campaigners on Brighton seafront in protest over sewage pollution.

The demonstration was one of 30 demonstrations across the country organised by the group Surfers Against Sewage.

Those involved in the event wanted to share the collective frustration at sewage spills in seas and rivers.

Water companies release effluent into waterways to prevent the sewage system being overwhelmed, when there is heavy rain.

Paddleboarders head out to sea in Brighton protesting over the state of the country's waterways Credit: Rupert Wilkinson

Southern Water says it's spending billions to improve infrastructure.

Dame Kelly spoke to ITV News where she called for more action to tackle the problem. She said, "I love paddle boarding and last weekend I went to our local river in Kent and it was smelly and dirty.

"And you just think, who is benefiting from this is greed? The companies are taking our money and not doing anything with it other than getting profit because the eco system is basically going up the pot.

"All of that is getting polluted. And who's benefitting? It's just not good enough."

Swimmer Laura Deasley chose very selective face paint as she joined calls for water quality to improve

Giles Bristow, CEO of Surfers Against Sewage said, "Once again, the public face a grim choice this summer - risk swallowing shit or forego a dip in the water.

"This year offers an opportunity to turn our collective anger into action and end the sewage scandal, with panicked politicians in listening mode, desperate to ride the waves of popular sentiment.

"A general election is imminent, and the public are out on the beach fronts and riverbanks making it clear that the issue of sewage pollution is at the top of the agenda. Ahead of the election, all parties need to show people genuine and quantifiable commitments to eliminate sewage pollution, or suffer the consequences."

Play Brightcove video

Nick Mills, Director for Environment and Innovation at Southern Water, said:

"We understand the concerns of Surfers Against Sewage and those members of the public who are protesting across the UK this weekend. Just like our customers, we care deeply about the health of our rivers and seas, so we’re investing significant money and resources, using innovative technology, natural solutions and infrastructure enhancements, to improve it.

"Reducing storm overflows is a key priority for us, and we are working hard to cut their use across our entire coastline. Over the last 30 years, the quality of our bathing waters has risen from only 28% meeting public health standards, to 88% now rated as ‘good’ or ‘excellent’.

"Our customers should be reassured, contrary to what they may hear, we are spending money where it’s needed - £3bn between 2020 and 2025. We also have a clear plan of how we will be reducing storm overflows across our region through our £1.5bn Clean Rivers and Seas Plan."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...