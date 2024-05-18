Cruise passengers on a ship that left Southampton are having to isolate after an illness broke out on board.

A number of people have suffered a stomach bug on P&O Cruises Ventura.

The vessel, which has a capacity for 3,200 passengers, set off from Southampton on Saturday 11th May on a two-week trip around the Canary Islands.

Sanitation measures on the ship have been enhanced to protect the wellbeing of guests.

The Ventura ship has a capacity for 3,200 passengers Credit: ITV News Meridian

One passenger online said they were alerted to the issue by an email before they boarded while another posted on Facebook to say 'cleanliness is second to none'.

ITV News Meridian understand Port Health Officials will meet the ship when it returns on Saturday 25th May.

A spokesperson for P&O Cruises said, "Ventura left Southampton on May 11, 2024 for a 14 night cruise around the Canary Islands.

"Upon embarkation all guests were provided with an advisory notice with precautionary health measures for on board and on shore, as is standard procedure across our fleet.

"P&O Cruises swiftly implemented approved and enhanced sanitisation protocols to uphold the welfare of everyone onboard.

"Alongside the above, a further enhanced and extended sanitisation took place on May 17 in Tenerife.

"Ensuring the health and wellbeing of all guests and crew is our absolute priority. It is important to note the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has reported of a current increase in cases across the U.K. as a whole."

