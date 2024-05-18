Two men who were sitting by a stack of deck chairs on Bournemouth seafront have been robbed.

The victims were threatened close to the Pier before being forced to handover a mobile phone and share their passcode.

A bag was also stolen and one of the people was assaulted during the incident on Saturday 11th May between 10pm and 11pm.

Detectives say one of the two attackers was holding a glass bottle while the other had a canister in their hand.

One of the offenders is described as black, aged in his mid 20s, of slim build and around five feet six inches tall with shoulder-length dreadlock style hair and a short, groomed beard.

He was wearing a black tank top style vest, blue or navy straight cut jeans and trainers. He may also have had a sleeve tattoo.

The second offender is described as black, aged in his early to mid 20s, of slim build and around five feet six inches tall and with short to medium-length afro-style hair.

He was wearing a black waist-length coat with a fur hood, possibly with some white or light-coloured writing on it, and may also have been carrying a bag with a strap over his coat.

Police Constable Sim Churchill said, "We are carrying out a full investigation into this robbery and I would like to hear from any witnesses or anyone with information that might assist our enquiries.

"I would urge anyone with information regarding those involved in this incident to please contact us."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dorset Police at www.dorset.police.uk or by calling 101, quoting occurrence number 55240070631.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously online at Crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling Freephone 0800 555 111.

