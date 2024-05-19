Black Joy: A new exhibition celebrating Black artists opens in Sussex

Play Brightcove video

A new exhibition, launched in Sussex is a vibrant celebration of Black Joy! Curated by Lorna Hamilton-Brown RCA MBE.

The thought-provoking exhibition is a heartfelt tribute to Black culture, resistance and happiness, with joy as its central theme.

One of the artists, Karen Arthur from St Leonards, who is founder of a movement called 'Wear Your Happy' created a stunning gown using recycled scaffolding fabric, which she found on a building site.

Artists were invited to respond to the theme of Black Joy. In an age where Blackness is still under attack, the idea of Black Joy is an act of radical (self-)care and an integral part of the ongoing fight for equality.

As a society, we are facing overwhelming challenges and the things that bring us joy and respite should be valued and celebrated.

Illustrator Dorcas Magbadelo created a nostalgic piece inspired by a photo of her and her sister.

Illustrator Dorcas Magbadelo says:

"Joy is a good motivator, it's something we come back to a lot when there's a lot going on in our lives or around the world. It's something that helps us to keep going"

Black Joy! Up Close and Personal features over 40 artists from across the South East.

It's on at the Hastings Museum and Art Gallery until 25th August. To find out more click here.

