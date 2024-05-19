Thousands of Crawley Town fans have travelled to Wembley to see their team in one of the biggest games in their history.

The West Sussex squad are facing Crewe Alexandra in the League Two play-off final.

So far this season, the Cheshire team has beaten the Red Devils twice but Crawley fans are desperately hoping for a different result on Sunday.

Supporter Sam Jordan told us, "it's very emotional. I've been watching this club for a very long time.

"I'm just walking at Wembley way and seeing all these Crawley fans is just amazing, really.

"I've never been to Wembley before, there's 18,000 fans here and considering how tough it was last season. It's just incredible."

Crawley earned their place in the final following a 5-1 second-leg thrashing of MK Dons that completed an emphatic 8-1 aggregate victory.

It's a remarkable turnaround for the club that narrowly avoided relegation from the Football League 12 months ago.

