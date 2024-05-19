Play Brightcove video

Oxford United's manager Des Buckingham speaks to ITV Meridian's Sarah Gomme about the impressive victory

Oxford United's manager says he 'cannot put into words' how he feels as the yellow army celebrate promotion to the Championship for the first time in 25 years.

More than 30,000 fans got behind The U's at Wembley stadium as the side beat Bolton 2-0 in the League One play-off final.

The monumental win is a fantastic result for manager Des Buckingham, a local lad from Cowley, who completes his first season in charge victorious.

Following the impressible victory, Buckingham struggled to find the words to describe how he was feeling.

Oxford United supporters in a jubilant mood at Wembley Credit: PA

He told ITV News, "To be a first team coach and to do it at your local club, somewhere where I grew up literally across the road from the training grounds, and worked at it for ten years, to go away, to try to up-skill myself and then be trusted to come back here and lead this club, I can't put it into words.

"The fans have been excellent all season, the last two and a half months. Certainly those that have come to the stadium and come to the away trips, there's a real connection at this football club.

"There's some really good things happening here at the moment and anyone that's been, whether it was here today, you feel it and you can talk about it but you feel it. And we're in a good place... a really good place!

"I'm so happy that all the fans now, and everyone associated, can really enjoy this moment and really now look forward to what be an exciting season and a level football."

Play Brightcove video

Captain Elliott Moore can't believe the result

Skipper praised supporters for their dedication and commitment to back the team.

Victory in Saturday's match came a little more than two months since the U’s were hammered 5-0 at the Toughsheet Community Stadium.

Winger Josh Murphy scored both goals in his team’s 2-0 League One play-off final victory over favourites Bolton.

Captain Elliott Moore couldn't quite believe the outcome of the game. He told ITV News, " It's a feeling that I've never had before and might never get again. I can't put into words.

"It's just incredible. It really is. Everyone deserves what was going to come.

"The fancs were incredible today, they've been incredible through the season. We've had ups and downs but they've stuck with us in the play-off games and they've been absolutely incredible for us."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...