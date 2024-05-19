A can of energy drink was one of several household objects being used to hide Class A drugs by a couple at the seaside home.

Donal Francis and Jodi Thompson concealed wraps of cocaine, crack cocaine and heroin were found throughout their property.

Each one was divided into weights so they could be sold by the pair separately.

When police entered their address in York Road, Southend they discovered scales covered in white powders as well as a BB gun with metal pellets.

Detectives described the substances as 'dangerous' and 'unregulated' and said lives would be put at risk by Francis and Thompson's operation.

More than £2,000 of drugs were seized by Essex Police resulting in 25g of Class A drugs being taken off the streets.

Detective Inspector Yoni Adler, of the Serious and Organised Crime Unit said, "It has taken 18 months but we have finally seen both these defendants face justice.

"The drugs they were clearly dealing from their address in Southend are dangerous, unregulated substances.

"They threatened the lives of drug users, and fuel a cycle of crime where only Thompson and Francis benefitted from the profits generated form the misery of others."

Paper tabs, containing Thompson's phone number, were found which would've been used to advertise the drugs.

Despite mobile devices being found in the property containing hundreds of messages connected to the drugs supply chain, Francis answered no comment to all questions in his interview.

Thomson admitted using Class A drugs, but claimed the mobile phone associated with the promotional paper tabs was borrowed from a friend.

Thompson was sentenced to two-and-a-half years in prison and Francis was sentenced to two years and 11 months in prison.

