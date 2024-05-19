Play Brightcove video

ITV News Meridian reporter Chlöe Oliver went along to the event to find out more

Thousands of dog-lovers have travelled to the Sussex countryside for what's billed as 'Glastonbury for dogs.'

Dogs and their owners have been taking part in a number of world-class competitions, demonstrations and workshops this weekend at Goodwood.

Hundreds of labradors met at the iconic Goodwood House, which is well known for motoring and horse racing events, but this time it was the dogs’ turn to take centre stage.

To begin the day, Hampshire-based drummers Batala set the tone followed by an excitable parade of labradors.

Leading the way was a rescue dog called Elder from Peacehaven in Sussex. Elder was taken in by Raystede Centre for Animal Welfare near Lewes.

Elder the black lab-cross walking with her owners alongside Raystede charity and Clare Balding Credit: PA images

The charity say the support of the Goodwoof event is invaluable to encourage people to think about rescuing and rehoming.

The Mars Petcare's State of Pet Homelessness Project found only half (58%) of prospective dog owners consider adoption, prolonging the wait for many animals awaiting their forever families.

At the event the pet company have offered to cover adoption fees for up to 25 dogs at Elder’s former rescue centre for potential owners interested in adopting a dog following Goodwoof.

The dog festival is in its third year, where dogs of all shapes, sizes and breeds aren't just welcome here, they’re actively encouraged.

Among the workshops for people to join in with was dancing with Strictly Come Dancing stars AJ and Curtis Pritchard, however two extra feet didn’t seem to help the dogs who seemed just as confused as their owners.

Activities are spread over some the 12,000 acres of the Goodwood Estate near Chichester.