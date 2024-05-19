A man and two teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of attempted kidnap after a woman was seen being pulled towards an area of bushes in an Aldi car park.

The incident happened at the store on on Frenchman’s Road in Petersfield, Hampshire on Saturday 18th May at around 5:35pm.

When the men were confronted they got into their car and left the supermarket.

The vehicle was located a short time later on Station Road where police then detained the suspects.

A 30-year-old man, an 18-year-old man from Hounslow and a 16-year-old boy from Kingston-upon-Thames are all being questioned and remain in police custody.

Eyewitnesses or anyone with mobile phone or dash cam footage are being asked to contact Hampshire Police.

Detective Inspector Claire Ratcliffe, who is leading enquiries said, "We fully appreciate that this incident will be of concern to members of the public and I would like to reassure you that all those involved are known to eachother and there is no wider risk to the public at the current time.

"We are carrying out a thorough investigation into what has taken place today and to assist us with this we need to hear from anyone who saw what happened and has not yet spoken to police.

"We believe there were a number of witnesses in the car park at the time, some of which have possibly captured the incident on their phones.

"It’s vital that if you have seen what happened or have any information that you please get in touch with police."

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting reference 44240208814.

