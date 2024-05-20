Crews have spent the night battling a large thatch fire in a village in Dorset.

The blaze broke out in a pair of semi-detached properties in Stoborough, Wareham, at 10:15pm on Sunday 19 May.

Firefighters worked for hours to stop the flames spreading, with relief crews sent to help through the night and early hours of Monday (20 May).

Firefighters are expected to remain at the scene throughout most of the day. Credit: Swanage Fire Station

The residents escaped from the two houses before crews from Swanage Fire Station arrived at the scene.

The incident will continue for some time, with firefighters expected to remain for most of the day.

More to follow.

