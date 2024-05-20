Fire has broken out at the Hook Norton Brewery in Oxfordshire.

The brewery had to be evacuated this afternoon when the blaze started in the stable block.

In a social media post, it confirmed all staff and animals were safe.

"Everybody has been safely evacuated and the fire brigade are here."

"All horses were already out in their field long before this started."

The Water Carrier’s 5000 litre capacity dam provided water to help put out the fire in Hook Norton. Credit: Kenilworth Fire Station

Emergency services were alerted shortly before 1pm and the Oxfordshire Fire & Rescue Service called on the Kenilworth Water Carrier for support.

Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue Service said, "We are currently attending a large fire in the Brewery Lane area of Hook Norton."

"Please avoid the area where possible as there are a significant number of fire appliances in attendance."

People who live locally are being warned to close windows and stay indoors.

As a precaution, the Brewery, which has been running for 175 years, has been closed.

"Electricity has been switched off and as a precaution, at this time, the Brewery, Brewery shop, Visitor Centre and Malthouse Kitchen are closed until further notice."

