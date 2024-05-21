British passenger dies after Heathrow flight hits severe turbulence

A British airline passenger has died and many other people were injured when a Singapore Airlines flight from Heathrow Airport hit severe turbulence.

A spokesman for Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport, where the flight was diverted to, said the 73-year-old man suffered a suspected heart attack.

He added that seven other people were seriously injured.

Screen grab taken from Flightradar24.com of the flightpath of Singapore Airlines flight SQ321 Credit: Flightradar24.com/PA

One of the passengers on board Flight SQ321 to Singapore said the plane suffered a “dramatic drop”, meaning people not wearing a seatbelt were “launched immediately into the ceiling”.

Images posted on social media showed damage to the ceiling of the cabin, and food, cutlery and other debris strewn on the floor in the aftermath of the incident.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...