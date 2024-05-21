A teenager is fighting for his life in hospital after a serious assault involving a knife in Southend-on-Sea.

Police were called by ambulance colleagues to Chapel Road, Shoeburyness, shortly before 11:45pm on Sunday (May 19).

A teenage boy was taken to hospital after he sustained a head injury.

His condition is believed to be life-threatening, and he remains in hospital.

Essex Police said they appreciated the incident was "concerning" but believe it to have been of an isolated nature.

They did not say if anyone had been arrested in connection with the incident.

A cordon remains in place and some roads are closed to motorists and pedestrians. Affected areas include Chapel Road and Horseshoe Crescent in Shoeburyness.

DS Ami Evins, who is leading the investigation said: “We continue to investigate this serious assault and remain on scene. We understand that this is a concerning time for residents, but at this stage we believe there is no wider threat to the community.

"I’d ask anyone who may know anything or can help our enquiry to contact us.

"We will remain in the area whilst we investigate, and would ask anyone with any information or footage of the incident or have concerns, to stop and speak to our officers who will remain in the area conducting high visibility patrols in the coming days."

An Essex Police spokesperson said: "If you have any information, CCTV, dash cam or other footage in relation to this incident, then please get in contact with us.

"You can let us know by submitting a report on our website or by using our online Live Chat service available Monday to Friday (excluding public holidays) between 10am-9pm. Please quote incident 1493 of 19 May when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible."

