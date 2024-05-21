Thousands of people have lined the streets to welcome home Oxford United's heroes.

A victory parade made its way through the city last night (May 20) to cheering crowds after the Yellow's were promoted to the Championship.

Saturday’s 2-0 victory over Bolton Wanderers in the Sky Bet League One playoff final will see the club return to the second tier of English football for the first time in 25 years.

More than 31,000 fans cheered the Yellows on to victory at Wembley Stadium and the parade was a chance for all of Oxford to celebrate the club’s achievement in their home city.

Fans in the High Street near Oxford Town Hall Credit: ITV News Meridian

The parade started at The Plain, travelled over Magdalen Bridge, along the High Street and finished at Oxford Town Hall.

There were a number of road closures for the duration of the parade at Longwall Street and the junction of St Aldate’s and Pembroke Street.

Other roads were closed on a rolling basis as the parade progressed through the city centre.

Speaking to ITV News Meridian on the team bus, Head coach Des Buckingham said their "promotion has not sunk in yet" and added 'it's a very special moment for everyone".

Play Brightcove video

Des Buckingham, Head Coach of Oxford United

Councillor Susan Brown, Leader of Oxford City Council, said: “We’re delighted to welcome Oxford United to the Town Hall to celebrate their promotion to the Championship.

"It’s been 25 years since they last played in the second tier and there have been some very dark days along the way, which makes victory all the sweeter."

Councillor Liz Leffman, Leader of Oxfordshire County Council, said: “The warmest congratulations from all at the county council to Oxford United on their play-off victory and promotion to the Championship.

“It has been a long journey for the club since the days of non-league football. It’s wonderful to see the U’s back to this elevated level of English football and it was great to see the joy of the fans.”

