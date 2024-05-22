Play Brightcove video

Watch: Chicks born at Salisbury Cathedral being weighed and ringed

Four chicks born at Salisbury Cathedral have now been weighed and ringed, which means adding a tag on their leg to track them.

Two of the peregrine chicks will be named after members of the Cathedral’s Works Yard team.

Although, staff would like the public to get in touch with suggestions for the other two chicks, who are both male.

The peregrine falcons are around three weeks old weighing between 570g to 830g.

They have a ring on their right leg, and a larger orange plastic Darvic ring bearing a unique ID on their left leg.

