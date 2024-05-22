A man who killed his lodger before scattering his body parts around a seaside town has been convicted of murder.

49-year old Benjamin Lee Atkins fatally attacked 49-year old Simon Shotton with a knife at his home in Boscombe following a disagreement over money in August 2023.

Over the space of two weeks Dorset Police found human remains after they were discovered by members of the public.

The first discovery came on Saturday 26th August 2023 at the Manor Steps Zig Zag, off Boscombe Overcliff Drive where Mr Shotton's leg was found.

Partial human remains were found in the area of the Manor Steps Zig Zag, off Boscombe Overcliff Drive. Credit: ITV News Meridian.

When detectives then discovered his phone was sold by Atkins, on Friday 1st September he and his partner were arrested.

39-year old partner Debbie Ann Pereira was found guilty of perverting the course of having previously admitting a charge of preventing the burial of a corpse during the course of the trial.

At the property, searches of the rear garden led detectives to Mr Shotton's arms with neighbours reporting that Atkins had been burning items in his garden in the days leading up to his arrest.

Days later, on the 6th September 2023, Mr Shotton's human remains had been found in a black suitcase in the area of Boscombe Chine Gardens, near to Boscombe Pier.

A large police presence remained in place following the discovery of human remains Credit: ITV News

A post-mortem examination of Mr Shotton's arms and torso revealed a number of small puncture wounds as well as slash type injuries that appeared to be defensive wounds trying to fend off Atkins' knife.

Kirsty Gordon, a Senior Crown Prosecutor with CPS Wessex, said, "This was a truly disturbing case which shocked the residents of Bournemouth and its surrounding towns.

"Atkins and Pereira’s cruelty and lack of humanity is laid bare – after Mr Shotton was murdered by Atkins in cold blood over a minor dispute, they robbed him the dignity of a proper burial.

"We worked closely with Dorset Police, whose meticulous investigation work greatly aided our ability to deliver swift justice in an incredibly complex case where evidence continued to unfold months after the defendants were charged.

"Our thoughts remain firmly with Mr Shotton’s family and we hope today’s verdict will, in time, be of some comfort to them."

Officers searching undergrowth following the discovery of human remains Credit: ITV News

Detective Chief Inspector Neil Third said, "Our thoughts are very much with the family of Mr Shotton, who have suffered the unspeakable trauma of not only losing their loved one, but living with the knowledge that his body has been dismembered and attempts made to conceal the remains.

"This has been an extremely complex investigation, firstly to identify the victim and then to compile evidence to establish the involvement of the defendants in this case. I want to thank all those involved for their tireless efforts to ensure we were able to secure justice for Mr Shotton’s family.

"I also want to thank the Crown Prosecution Service for its support in bringing this case to trial and securing the convictions of these defendants."

Atkins and Pereira will be sentenced at Winchester Crown Court at a later date.

