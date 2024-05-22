Play Brightcove video

ITV News Meridian's Ciaran Fitzpatrick has gone to meet the 'Senior Swifties'

A whole new generation of 'Swifties' now exist at a Buckinghamshire care home after its residents transformed into Taylor Swift.

Bartlett’s Care Home in Aylesbury has been using the global superstar's music as a form of therapy, listening to massive hits such as Love Story and recreating some of Swift's album covers.

It turns out the multi-award winning musician's back catalogue has just the right beats per minutes to help people with dementia spark memories of joy and happiness.

Care home marketplace Lottie analysed each of Taylor Swift’s songs which they say has a pitch perfect average tempo of 101 beats per minute.

95-year old Beryl recreates 'Red' Credit: Lottie

At a glitzy photoshoot, several of the residents (now dubbed 'Senior Swifties') became stars for the day.

80-year old Carol, the home's biggest self-confessed Taylor Swift fan, was very excited to recreate the cover of the Midnights album.

She said, "I wish I could wear outfits like Taylor Swift every day".

Meanwhile, 91-year old Elizabeth, chose to recreate the cover of the Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) album.

Elizabeth enjoyed the photoshoot and said, "I’m excited to send my photo to family members in Australia to show them what I’ve been up to."

91-year old Elizabeth Aged went for 'Speak Now' Credit: Lottie

Chris Donnelly, Co-Founder at Lottie, who organised the activity for residents said, "The residents at Bartlett’s Care Home are a true example of proving that age is no barrier to celebrating the magic of music.

"Partnering with Bartlett’s Residential Care Home (Part of Peverel Court Care) has been great to host this activity.

"Our vision behind the Senior Swifties project was to debunk common misconceptions of care through music and show everyone that care homes can be the start of a new and fulfilling chapter in life."

Kavita Salhotra, People Innovation Manager at Bartlett’s Care Home said,

“At Peverel Court Care, our mission is to provide exceptional, personalised care that enhances the quality of life for our residents.

"This project embodies our commitment to putting residents at the heart of everything we do.

"Celebrating their interests and passions ensures that each resident feels valued, engaged, and fulfilled.

Introducing the UK's 'Senior Swifties' Credit: Lottie

"Our residents' joy in recreating Taylor Swift's album covers is a testament to our dedication to creating a vibrant and supportive community.

"We take pride in leading initiatives that enrich our residents' lives. Our role in facilitating the Swifties project highlights our proactive approach to resident engagement and innovative care.

"This collaboration with Lottie underscores our commitment to offering unique, enjoyable activities that bring joy and create lasting memories for our residents."

