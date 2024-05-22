At least 12 people have been taken to hospital, including school children, following a serious crash involving a bus and a tractor in Kent.

The collision happened at around 3.25pm on Wednesday (22 May) on the A227 South Street near Culverstone Green.

Several passengers on the bus were injured and are receiving treatment at hospital.

South East Coast Ambulance said, "Following a serious collision between a bus and tractor near Meopham at approx 3.30pm today (22.05). We treated and conveyed 12 patients to local hospitals."

"One patient was airlifted to Kings College Hospital and four other casualties were discharged at the scene."

Police attended the scene, which was close to the junction for Chapman’s Hill, along with paramedics, an air ambulance and Kent Fire and Rescue Service.

In a message to parents, Meopham School said, "We are aware of the serious incident in the community this evening which will have been distressing for anyone who witnessed it or was involved.""Please check traffic reports in the morning as there may be implications for travelling to School with the A227 remaining closed and ensure that more time is allocated for any journey.""As mentioned, we do appreciate this will have been distressing for our students and if your child feels unsettled then please direct them to members of staff who will be able to provide support."

Police are appealing for dashcam and phone footage.

"The incident is being investigated by Kent Police’s Serious Collision Unit (SCIU) and officers are appealing to any witnesses to contact them."

"This includes those who may have footage on their phones and motorists with potential evidence on dashcams."

Anyone who may be able to assist the investigation should call SCIU on 01622 798538 or email sciu.td@kent.police.uk quoting reference EX/DGC/051/24.

