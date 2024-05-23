Play Brightcove video

Bodycam footage shows a murderer visiting the scene and speaking to police, pretending he did not know what had happened.

A man has been jailed for murder after launching a "frenzied" attack on a man who he had a disagreement with.

Liam Jones, aged 45, of Bonar Road, Oxford, was sentenced to life in prison with a minimum of 37 years at Reading Crown Court today.

At around 6.05am on 30 November 2022, police were called to Wood Farm Park between Wood Farm Road and Nuffield Road following a report of a man calling for help.

Phillip Breach, aged 59, from Oxford, was found with multiple head wounds in a critical condition beside a path in the park.

He was taken to the John Radcliffe Hospital for further treatment but died soon afterwards.

A post-mortem concluded that the cause of death was blunt force trauma to the head and neck.

Senior investigating officer Det Insp Pete Clarke said: "Jones and Phillip Breach had a minor disagreement outside Phillip’s flat the evening before the murder.

"Phillip went to bed unaware that Jones was formulating a plan to attack him the next morning."

Jones took steps to disguise his identity, as shown by the CCTV footage. Police compared it to previous CCTV where he could be identified.

Det Insp Pete Clarke continued: "Jones walked around the area of Wood Farm Park, waiting for Phillip to appear, knowing he would be likely to walk to the shops to collect his paper, as part of his morning routine as an early riser.

"Phillip did exactly this, and CCTV footage shows Jones tracking Phillip during his journey to and from the shop.

"Eventually, Jones committed a sustained and frenzied attack on Phillip in the park, causing significant injuries to his head and neck, and he sadly died a short time later.

"Jones then left the scene and took steps to cover his tracks and dispose of evidence; his clothing and footwear, and Phillip’s hat, were never recovered."

CCTV footage of Liam Jones leaving the murder scene

Following an investigation by Thames Valley Police’s Major Crime Unit, Jones was arrested on 1 December 2022 and charged on 5 December 2022.

A jury found Jones guilty of one count of murder by majority verdict at the same court on 22 March.

Det Insp Pete Clarke continued: "I thank Phillip’s family for their patience and restraint during the investigation and subsequent court proceedings.

"The court proceedings in particular have taken some time due to the first trial being abandoned due to Jones’ ill health.

"So Phillip’s family had to wait for a rescheduled trial, but hopefully the fact Jones has now been brought to justice and sentenced can bring them some closure."

In statement, Phillip's family thanked the police, family liaison officers and their legal team. Credit: Thames Valley Police

Phillip’s family has released the following tribute: “We as a family would like to pay tribute to our amazing, funny, kind Dad, Phil Breach. Dad was, as we’ve said many times, one in a million. You will never find another person like our Dad.

“He was hilariously funny, even though a lot of the time we would laugh at him, not with him!

"He was kind, he would help anyone if he could. Dad thought he was invincible, but the truth is he wasn’t.

"He fought through so much in his life and came out the other side proving everyone wrong.

“From being told he would never walk again following a car accident, to being homeless.

"He stood and fought through it and accomplished everything he set is mind to. Dad was stubborn, which we’ve all got from him, to be honest, that’s not always a bad thing. Our Dad proved you can do anything you set your mind to.

"Since losing Dad, our family has come together and become close again, and we believe Dad would be up in heaven happy that we all have each other, when we can’t have him.

"Losing our Dad in the way we have has shown us we all need each other and to always make that phone call, always tell that person you love them and to make as many memories as you can, as memories are all we have of our Dad now."

