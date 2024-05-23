Fire crews had an early morning call out today (Thursday 23 May) after reports of a cow stuck in a tree.

Firefighters from Wallingford Fire Station attended the scene to find the animal with its head buried in the tree.

Farmers joined the efforts alongside animal rescue crews from Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service to free the cow.

The cow was able to be released after the help of specialist teams. Credit: Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue Service

Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue Service confirmed the cow was uninjured after the ordeal.

In a social media post, the fire service said: "The crew from Wallingford Fire Station had an early morning call out to a cow stuck in a tree.

"Supported by the farmers and our specialist animal rescue colleagues from Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service we were able to release the cow swiftly and uninjured."

