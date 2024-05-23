A man has been charged with murder following the death of a woman in a Hampshire Village.

Crews from Hampshire Fire and Rescue and Hampshire Police were called to a fire at an address in Mill Road, Liss, at 4:29am on Friday 17 May.

The body of Emma Finch, 96, was found at the scene.

Joshua Powell, 26, of Elmfield Court, Lindford, has been charged with her murder. He has been remanded in custody.

Powell is due to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates Court on Thursday 23 May.

