People were left "trapped in their vehicles" after a head-on crash between two vans near a village in Hampshire.

Emergency services, including the air ambulance, were called to the scene on Winchester Road near Upham at around 8am on Thursday 23 May to reports of a crash.

Three men aged in their 30s and 50s have been injured and have been taken to University Hospital Southampton with serious injuries, but not thought to be life-threatening at the current time.

P eople are being asked to avoid the area while emergency crews deal with the incident.

Road closures are in place while emergency services attend the scene. Credit: ITV News Meridian

A spokesperson for South Central Ambulance Service said: "We received a 999 call at 07:59 this morning with the caller reporting a head-on collision between two vans on Winchester Road, near Upham, with some of those involved trapped in their vehicles.

"We have sent our full Hazardous Area Response Team, four ambulances, two rapid response vehicles and the Hampshire & Isle of Wight Air Ambulance to the incident."

A spokesperson for Hampshire police said: "We were called at 8.05 this morning (Thursday 23 May) to a report of a collision involving two vehicles on Winchester Road.

"Road closures are currently in place while emergency services deal with the incident.

"We would ask people to please avoid the area at the current time."

