Conservative MP Craig Mackinlay, who had his feet and arms amputated after developing sepsis, has announced he is standing down ahead of the General Election.

On Wednesday, the South Thanet MP made his first appearance in the House of Commons since his sepsis ordeal.

Mr Mackinlay was taken to hospital on September 28 and put into a 16-day induced coma, with his wife told he had only a 5% chance of survival.

In a statement to GB News he said: "Whilst my heart tells me to stand again, there being so much unfinished business across local regeneration and national issues which are important to me, my head knows this to be impossible at this time.

Conservative MP Craig Mackinlay is given a standing ovation in Parliament on his return to the House of Commons following his quadruple amputation

"It would be difficult to withstand the rigours of an all-out election campaign, a campaign that I’d always wish to lead from the front.

"Thereafter, upon being re-elected it would be difficult for me to sustain 70 to 80-hour working weeks which were the norm prior to my illness.

"I had hoped to phase my return to the House of Commons over the coming months as my abilities improved.

Craig Mackinlay tells ITV News Meridian's Sangeeta Bhabra he would have died if he had not got to hospital sooner

"Since leaving in-patient rehabilitation a month ago my life now revolves around various medical appointments.

"I face numerous future operations as a result of the serious sepsis that I suffered which very nearly took my life.

"I have only just started the prosthetic journey and I have weekly physiotherapy and occupational therapy sessions."

