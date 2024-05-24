The family of a 96-year-old woman, found dead at her home in Hampshire following a fire, have paid tribute to their "dear mum".

Emma Finch was discovered by fire crews at a property on Mill Road in Liss on Friday 17 May.

In a statement, released by Hampshire Constabulary, her family said her "untimely death" has left a "huge void" in their lives.

The full statement reads: " The death of our dear Mum at the age of 96, has left a huge void in our lives, more so as to the circumstances surrounding her untimely death.

"We as a family would like to express our sincerest thanks to all the emergency services that attended Mum’s house on Friday, and the extensive team now investigating Mum’s death.

"The professionalism shown by all the services involved, the dignity shown to Mum brings much comfort to us at this very difficult time, for which we are so very grateful.

"We as a family request privacy at this time to help us come to terms with our loss. RIP Mum x."

Crews from Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service were called to the scene at 4:29am.

An investigation is now underway into the circumstances surrounding her death.

Joshua Powell, 26, of Elmfield Court, Lindford, has been charged with murder and remains in police custody.

