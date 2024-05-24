Play Brightcove video

ITV News Meridian's John Ryall reports from Folkestone Magistrates' Court

The mother of a seven-year-old boy who died in a hit and run in Kent says she forgives the man who left him to die in the road.William Brown was retrieving his football from the coast road at Sandgate on 6 December 2023, when he was struck by a van driven by Stewart Powell. William died at the scene.

Powell, 49, pleaded guilty to leaving the scene of a collision at Folkestone Magistrates' Court on Friday 24 May.

The court heard that Powell's van struck William, who was then hit by a second vehicle.

Stewart Powell wore a mask partly covering his face when leaving Folkestone Magistrates' Court on Friday 24 May. Credit: ITV News Meridian

The prosecutor contrasted the actions of the two drivers.

The woman driving the second vehicle stopped, dialled 999 and stayed with William.

Powell left the scene and did not report the accident until the next day, telling police the incident had "stressed him out".

Later at the police station traces of cannabis were found in his system. The court later heard he was a habitual user of the drug.

William Brown died after being injured in a collision near Folkestone. Credit: Laura Brown

William's mother, Laura Brown, is campaigning for stiffer sentences for serious cases of leaving the scene of an accident.

The current maximum sentence is six months.

Laura Brown, William's mother, said: "I would say to Stewart, we forgive you. I think you made some really poor choices, pre and post the death of William.

"We feel sad for you. You know, he has to live with that as well. He didn't set out to kill William that day, that's one thing for sure, but he just made some awful choices and I believe that he wishes he could change back time and so do we.

"But if he could come on board and do a drug drive campaign, I think it could be so impactful and so powerful if it came from Stewart himself and together we could make a change."

Powell, from Dunstall Gardens, St Mary's Bay, admitted leaving the scene of a collision and driving without insurance.

Powell will be sentenced in July but the court imposed an immediate driving ban.

