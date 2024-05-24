A man from Sussex has spoken of his battle to overcome a life-changing brain injury he suffered when he “was left for dead” in a hit and run in October 2022.

Mads Vallestad, 30, was walking home after returning from a holiday to Italy when he was struck by a blue Ford Fiesta which had mounted the pavement in Rusper Road, Horsham.

The driver fled the scene. Mads was found unconscious on the pavement along with a rucksack he was carrying.

His suitcase, which had been dragged by the car, was found 200 metres away.

Mads Vallestad Credit: Irwin Mitchell

Mads suffered a traumatic brain injury and fractured skull. He spent six weeks in hospital, including around two weeks in an induced coma in intensive care.

The electronics engineer had to have part of his skull removed.

He is now using Action for Brain Injury Week to speak of his determination to overcome his injuries the best he can and warn of the consequences of dangerous driving.

Mads, who also suffered multiple facial fractures, a broken right collarbone and right big toe, said: “Although I feel lucky to be alive every aspect of my life changed that night.

"I was left for dead and I feel it’s only because of the actions of those who came to my aid and the emergency services and doctors that I survived."

Mads with his parents and siblings Jonny and Elyse Credit: Irwin Mitchell

Following the incident, which happened at around 9.30pm on 16 October, 2022, Mads' parents, Terje and Berit who were in Australia, flew back home to be by their son’s bedside.

He remained in an induced coma until 6 November and was was discharged from hospital on 27 November, 2022.

Mads was required to wear a helmet when standing or walking for more than a year to protect his skull. He was forced to give up karate, biking and golf during that time.

He underwent further surgery to repair damage to his skull, including fitting a titanium plate, in January this year.

Mads still suffers from memory, speech and language issues and his brain function is still impaired.

Mads on the day of titanium plate surgery Credit: Irwin Mitchell

Before the collision Mads, had been saving to buy a house, but has had to delay this because his injuries. He is still unable to work full-time and is on a phased return.

Mads said: “I spent six weeks in hospital but that was just the start of it. Once home I continued to suffer with problems and went from being an independent and outgoing person to one reliant on my family.

“I had to give up a lot of my hobbies until I had the titanium plate fitted and lost interest in going out and meeting my friends. I’ve had to delay buying a house due to the injuries and the need to work on my recovery.

“The trauma my brain suffered still affects me now. While I’m making progress in my recovery I still struggle with reading, my speech and remembering things.

Mads in Italy just days before the collision Credit: Irwin Mitchell

“I’ll always be upset and angry at what happened and how the driver left the scene. However, I want to focus on my recovery and my future. I know I still face many challenges, but I’m determined to do everything I can to reclaim more of my old life. The support I’ve had from my friends and family but also my rehab team has been amazing. I couldn’t have made the progress I have without them.

“I just hope that by speaking out people who may be in a similar situation don’t feel they have to go through it alone. Help and support is available.”

Following the collision, Sussex police found fragments of the Fiesta at the scene. They recovered CCTV which showed the vehicle travelling on the wrong side of the road prior to the collision. The driver was traced.

After previously pleading guilty to causing serious injury by dangerous driving, in April, the driver was jailed for three years and banned from driving for six-and-a-half years.

Have you heard our new podcast Talking Politics? Every week Tom, Robert and Anushka dig into the biggest issues dominating the political agenda…