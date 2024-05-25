A breeder from Southampton has been given a 16-week suspended jail term for causing cropping of dogs' ears.

41 year old Seyed Alavizadeh from Laburnum Road, bred and sold puppies under the name 'Defined Bullz'.

He posted photos on his Instagram account.

17 dogs were removed from Alavizadeh's property Credit: RSPCA

The RSPCA became aware of Alavizadeh when information came into the charity's Special Operations Unit Research and Intelligence team that his breeding kennels were arranging for puppies' ears to be cropped.

He appeared at Southampton Crown Court this week having previously pleaded guilty to seven offences of causing dogs’ ears to be cropped, an act contrary to the Animal Welfare Act 2006.

Alavizadeh was also given a five-year year ban on owning, keeping and participating in the keeping of dogs, and told to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work.

He was also banned from dealing in animals and from transporting animals.

Ear cropping is a painful and illegal procedure that carries no benefits at all to dogs Credit: RSPCA

RSPCA Inspector Caroline Richardson said: “Ear cropping is a painful and illegal procedure that carries no benefits at all to the dogs - so this was a really concerning case.After we became aware ear cropping was likely taking place at these kennels, we spoke to police who obtained a warrant and executed it on 18 May 2023.Officers found a number of adult dogs, with cropped ears, as well as a litter of puppies, being kept inside the house as well as in an outbuilding at the bottom of the garden. This outbuilding had a sign which said ‘Defined Bullz Kennels - Trust the blood’.”

A litter of puppies were being kept inside the house and in the garden Credit: RSPCA

A total of 17 dogs were removed from the property, including Ziba - a cropped female pocket bully type - and her 10 young puppies, plus five older puppies.

The puppies were moved into foster homes Credit: RSPCA

They were taken into RSPCA care and the puppies were moved into foster homes once they were old enough to leave their mum.

The dogs, who were signed over, have been successfully rehomed.

The dogs the offences relate to are named Bora, RZA, Mr T or Tank, Nala, Iceberg, Ghost and Mooncake.Inspector Richardson added: "We hope this case sends a strong message to anyone involved with ear cropping that this will not be tolerated."

The RSPCA says ear cropping will not be tolerated. Credit: RSPCA

