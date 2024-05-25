A large fire has broken out at the former Broadmoor Hospital site on Chaplains Hill in Crowthorne.

More than sixty firefighters have been sent to the building which is not located at the current hospital.

There is no risk to patients and staff.

The alarm was raised this morning at 9:37am, with West Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service receiving reports of a fire in a derelict building.

Crews from Crowthorne, Bracknell, Ascot, Wokingham, Wokingham Road, Whitley Wood, Caversham Road and Slough were alerted.

They were join by firefighters from Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service and Surrey Fire and Rescue Service as well as two officers.

Two Aerial Ladder Platforms and other specialist off road vehicles were also sent.

On arrival crews found a well-developed fire in the old building at the former Broadmoor Hospital site.

There are no injuries reported with all persons are accounted for.

Crews are likely to remain on scene for some time while they deal with this incident.

They're urging people to stay clear of area, but if nearby keep windows and doors closed.

