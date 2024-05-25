Retired bricklayer sentenced for killing his wife in Shoreham

A retired bricklayer has been sentenced for killing his wife following a murder investigation in Shoreham.

James Gumbrell, also known as Jim, was sentenced on Friday (24 May) for killing 59-year-old Deborah known as Debs at their home in Northbourne Close, Shoreham, on 24 October 2022.

Police were called to the couple's home in Shoreham. Credit: ITV Meridian

The court heard Gumbrell called the police that day explaining he had stabbed his wife.

Officers and emergency services attended the address where the couple were found.

Despite the best efforts of police officers and paramedics who attempted to save her life, she was pronounced dead.

Gumbrell called police saying he had stabbed his wife. Credit: ITV Meridian

Gumbrell was charged with murder on 26 October 2022 and appeared before Crawley Magistrates where he was remanded into custody.

Appearing before Chichester Crown Court on 17 March 2023, Gumbrell pleaded guilty to manslaughter by reason of diminished responsibility and not guilty to murder. This plea was accepted by the Crown Prosecution Service.

When appearing before Lewes Crown Court on 24 May, the court imposed a Hospital Order requiring Gumbrell to complete treatment under Section 37 of the Mental Health Act.

Detective Chief Inspector Kimball Edey, of the Major Crime Team, said: "This is a tragic case in which a much-loved mother, grandmother and sister lost her life in horrific circumstances.

We would like to express our condolences to the family of Deborah and our thoughts are with you all during this difficult time."

