A man has been arrested in connection with a crash in Garlinge near Margate.

Two cars were involved - a black Vauxhall Astra and a Toyota Aygo - at the junction of Garlinge High Street and Shottendane Road yesterday morning (Friday 24).

Emergency services attended and two women, who were in the Toyota, were taken to a London hospital where they remain in a serious but stable condition.

Another woman who was a passenger in the same car was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

A 23-year-old man, who is believed to have been in the Vauxhall, was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and remains in custody. He was also taken to a local hospital for medical attention.

Officers from Kent Police's Serious Collision investigation Unit are carrying out enquiries to establish the full circumstances and urge anyone with information or relevant dashcam footage to call 01622 798538 or email sciu.td@kent.police.uk quoting reference SM/HG/53/24.

Prior to the collision, the Vauxhall had been involved in a pursuit with Kent Police.

A mandatory referral has been made to the Independent Office for Police Conduct as a standard procedure.

