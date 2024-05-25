A murder investigation is underway after a woman was stabbed to death on a beach in Bournemouth.

Dorset Police were called to reports that two people have been stabbed on Durley Chine Beach at 11.42pm on Friday 24 May.

A 34-year-old woman from Poole was pronounced dead at the scene, while a 38-year-old woman, also from Poole, was taken to hospital with very serious injuries.

Their next of kin have been informed.

The beach has been cordoned off while Dorset Police carry out their investigation.

People are being told to expect an increased police presence in the area over the next few days.

Superintendent Gavin House, of Dorset Police, said: "Our thoughts are with the loved ones of the woman who very tragically lost her life.

" Officers are searching the area, but no arrests have been made at this time. A full and detailed investigation is underway.

" I would ask anyone who saw what happened or has any information about the offender and has not yet spoken to officers to please contact us urgently."

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Dorset Police via email 101@dorset.pnn.police.uk or by calling 101, quoting incident number 24:707.

Have you heard our new podcast Talking Politics? Every week Tom, Robert and Anushka dig into the biggest issues dominating the political agenda…