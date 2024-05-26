Southampton promoted to Premier League after 1-0 playoff win over Leeds

Southampton are back in the Premier League after beating Leeds 1-0 in the Championship play-off final at Wembley.

Saints snatched the lead in the 24th minute through Adam Armstrong, and were the better side in front of a capacity crowd.

Southampton's Jack Stephens lifts the trophy Credit: PA

ussell Martin’s side, who had finished fourth in the table, can now start planning for life back in the top flight after just one season away.

Victory in the fixture – dubbed the richest match in football – would be worth an estimated £140million in revenue.

They join Ipswich and Leicester in next season's Premier League.