Southampton promoted to Premier League after 1-0 playoff win over Leeds
Southampton are back in the Premier League after beating Leeds 1-0 in the Championship play-off final at Wembley.
Saints snatched the lead in the 24th minute through Adam Armstrong, and were the better side in front of a capacity crowd.
ussell Martin’s side, who had finished fourth in the table, can now start planning for life back in the top flight after just one season away.
Victory in the fixture – dubbed the richest match in football – would be worth an estimated £140million in revenue.
They join Ipswich and Leicester in next season's Premier League.