A teenage boy arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman was stabbed to death on the beach in Bournemouth has been released without charge.

The woman has been named locally as Amie Gray, 34, from Poole, a coach at Dorset Futsal Club.

Flowers have been left at Durley Chine Beach, where the attack happened just after 11.30 on Friday night.

The beach remains cordoned off

A 38-year-old woman, also from Poole, sustained serious injuries and is still receiving treatment in hospital.

On Monday, Dorset Police said a 17-year-old boy from Lancashire, arrested on suspicion of murder, was released without charge and eliminated from enquiries in relation to the incident.

The force released CCTV images of a second man they want to speak to in relation to the incident

Police want to speak to this man

Detective Superintendent Richard Dixey, of the Major Crime Investigation Team, said: " If you recognise him or have any information, no matter how small, that may lead us to his identity please get in touch immediately.

“We would ask the public not to approach a suspect under any circumstances, but to call 999 immediately.

“Our thoughts remain with the loved ones of the woman who tragically lost her life and the surviving victim as we drive forward our investigation.

Ms Gray worked as a personal trainer alongside her job as head coach at the Futsal Club.

In a Facebook post they said: " Today the club has received some truly devastating news.

"We cannot put this into words at this time and as a mark of respect to all those affected, we will not be posting anything new for the foreseeable future."

Det Supt Richard Dixie

Det Supt Dixey renewed his appeal for information: “If you were on Durley Chine beach during the night from Friday 24 May to Saturday 25 May 2024 and saw the man pictured or any suspicious activity, we need to hear from you.

“We also are renewing our appeal to anyone who was in the area of Durley Roundabout, West Cliff Gardens, Durley Gardens or West Cliff Drive during that night.

He said officers would continue to be visible in the area, conducting enquiries and reassuring the public.

“We do not take lightly the impact this tragic incident will have on our communities and many members of the public will be concerned," he said.