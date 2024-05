Two vehicles have been involved in a serious collision in Ringmer in East Sussex.

Emergency services were called to an incident on the A26 at the Ringmer Junction for Ham Lane at 8.19pm on Sunday 26 May.

The road was closed for around 11 hours while investigation work was carried out.

More to follow.

