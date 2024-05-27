An investigation is underway following a stabbing in Brighton.

Police were called to a report of a disturbance in Church Place at the bottom of Manor Road at 6.33pm on Saturday (25 May).

Officers found a 37-year-old woman with a stab wound at the scene.

She was taken to hospital where she was treated. Her injury is not said to be life threatening or life changing.

Police say there is a suspect and enquiries are ongoing as they seek to trace him.

Detective Inspector Donna Ward said: "This is a fast-moving investigation and we are searching to find the suspect.

"There were lots of people in the area at that time and we would urge those who were to report any information to police, as well as dashcam or doorbell footage."

Witnesses or anyone with any information or footage can contact Sussex Police online or call 101 quoting serial 1179 of 26/05 Operation Woodstock.

