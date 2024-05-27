St Mary's celebrates as Southampton return to Premier League

Play Brightcove video

ITV reporter Andrew Pate was with the fans at Wembley

Southampton fans have been out celebrating in the city after their team clinched promotion to the Premier League yesterday.

The team returned to St Mary's with the trophy on Monday after winning the Championship playoff final against Leeds, a match described as the richest game in world football.

A jubilant crowd outside St Mary's Credit: PA

Adam Armstrong celebrates with a beer or two Credit: PA

Nearly 40,000 made their way up to Wembley yesterday, and today season ticket holders returned to the stadium to join in the celebrations.

Promotion came as Martin tipped defender Taylor Harwood-Bellis to play “many times” for England.

Harwood-Bellis made his 46th appearance of the campaign for Saints in their 1-0 win over Leeds in the Sky Bet Championship play-off final at Wembley.

Taylor Harwood-Bellis's loan move will now become permanent Credit: PA

It secured promotion for Southampton and in the process triggered a clause which will turn Harwood-Bellis’ loan move from Manchester City into a permanent deal.

“I don’t know how much we paid for him, but whatever it was, it will be worth it for sure,” Saints boss Martin insisted.

“I said to him before the game and joked, ‘that the biggest motivation for me was we win so you can carry on working with me and be stuck with me,’ but I genuinely meant it."