Strictly star Will Bayley plays in Brighton Festival 'table tennis extravaganza'

Watch the video report by Andy Dickenson

Today marked the end of the three-week Brighton Festival - celebrated with a table tennis 'extravaganza'.

The former champion and Strictly star Will Bayley was among those taking part - currently in training for the Paralympics this summer.

While Festival organisers announced their highest ticket sales for five years.

Hundreds joined in with the ping pong party at the recently renovated Corn Exchange venue, which used to host international table tennis tournaments.

The day was organised by the Brighton Table Tennis Club.

"We've been open for two hours and we've already had 300 people come in," Tim Holtam, from the club, said.

"We can't believe it. It's amazing to be part of the festival. Amazing to be in the Corn Exchange where they used to have massive table tennis tournaments. The biggest tournament in the world was here in the sixties and seventies."

"Brighton Table Tennis Club is unique in terms of a sports club in England," Bayley added.

"It's just open for everyone and literally everyone can come and play and we don't really turn anyone away. We try and get everyone involved in all aspects of the community.

"It's 13 weeks now to the Paralympic Games. I'll be ready and I can't wait to be on a stage like today.

"It sounds cheesy but they do motivate me because we've got such a massive group here in Brighton and I really want to try and get the gold medal.

"So many of these guys are coming out to Paris with me to support me. And I think that makes it really special."