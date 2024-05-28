Brighton mother's concern over mould at her privately rented flat

A mother from Brighton says she's extremely concerned about her son's health because of severe mould, leaks and condensation in her flat.

Sinead Pope's son has asthma and other medical problems.

She has told ITV Meridian the issues have been going on ever since she moved in four years ago.

The lettings agent has offered to deep clean the flat but Sinead is worried about disturbing the spores and wants emergency accommodation instead.

Play Brightcove video

The flat is privately rented but Brighton and Hove Council says it will crack down on landlords who fail to properly maintain rented properties

Those responsible for managing and maintaining the property say it has offered to deep clean and carry out further repairs.

The agency Martin and Co told us: “Martin and Co always respond efficiently and quickly to all issues within the properties we manage, we inspect the properties on a regular basis and highlight issues with the landlords and offer support to the tenants to prevent issues getting worse with practical advice in dealing with mould in the home.

"We take any health issues related to mould or poor ventilation very seriously and in this situation, we have taken the proactive approach throughout with fitting in mechanical ventilation and responding to various issues and leaks throughout the tenancy, we have been waiting for some time since the visit in December 2023 to help the tenants with firstly getting the walls and doors deep cleaned throughout the property and make further repairs in line with environmental health recommendations and the reports.

"We have found this process was being held up by the tenant, even though this would have improved the property and health issues for their family member which surprised us.

"We have finally been given the green light by the solicitor and tenant for access to get these issues rectified quickly and work with the landlord and tenant to get these problems resolved”.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...