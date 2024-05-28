Formula 1 icon immortalised in bronze for charity auction

Play Brightcove video

ITV Meridian reporter Ciaran Fitzpatrick has been speaking to the racing driver as he reflects on his career

A bronze sculpture of the Formula 1 icon Nigel Mansell has been unveiled in Oxfordshire.

Mansell, 70, won the world title driving for Williams based in Grove in Oxfordshire back in 1992.

The world champion sat for acclaimed sculptor Frances Segelman at the F1 Williams Centre in Grove near Wantage ahead of a fundraising dinner for children’s charity UK Youth.

Speaking ahead of the project, Segelman said: "I just love sculpting people who have led amazing lives, and I am looking forward to sculpting Nigel and particularly his iconic moustache.”

He hopes the sculpture will bring in tens of thousands of pounds for the children’s charity of which Nigel has been president of for 25 years.

What did Nigel make of his statue?

Nigel Mansell is one of the most decorated racers in history and he sat for two and a half hours at the Williams Racing Experience centre in Grove so his face could be made into a sculpture.

Frances Segelman has made sculptures for the late Queen, Joan Collins to name a few.

The sculpture will now be turned from clay to bronze and rested before the final product will be formally unveiled at a UK Youth gala dinner in the Autumn.

