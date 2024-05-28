Hundreds of knives seized and several shops warned over underage sales

16 shops across Wiltshire have been given verbal warnings for allowing under 18s to illegally purchase knives and bladed articles.

Fifty-two knife test purchase operations using police cadets were conducted across the county as part of a crack down on knife crime.

Eighteen of these failed. Sixteen of these were for allowing cadets under the age of 18 to illegally purchase knives and bladed articles. The other two were for failing the Challenge 25 policy, where sellers challenge anyone they think is under 25 for proof of age.

County Superintendent Doug Downing said, “The stores were given oral warnings or words of advice. We all have a role to play in ensuring knife crime is addressed in our communities."

Police and Crime Commissioner Philip Wilkinson said, “I’m reassured that despite more than 50 weapon sweeps by neighbourhood officers no weapons were found, but I am concerned that one in three shops failed the test purchases and sold knives to underage police cadets."

Thirty knives and bladed articles were surrendered in the six surrender bins. Credit: Wiltshire Police

As part of the week long Operation Sceptre, 30 knives and bladed articles were surrendered in the six surrender bins. Thirty-two stop searches were conducted, with one knife found and two knife related arrests were made.

Fifty-one weapons sweeps were conducted, with no knives found.

“Sceptre provides all police forces with a great opportunity to shine a light on the year-round work they do on the dangers associated with knife crime, so that hopefully people never make the decision to carry a weapon," said Superintendent Downing.

It comes as Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary reveals that 281 knives were seized during Operation Sceptre.

Police visited locations in Southampton as part of a week long crack down on knife crime. Credit: Hampshire Police

PCC Donna Jones said, “When I became the Police Commissioner in 2021 it was clear that intervention schemes for young people were urgently needed to support the police to reduce serious violence. I’m pleased the support services I commissioned are having an impact and bringing about much-needed change."

The programmes were commissioned by the PCC’s Violence Reduction Unit (VRU) which works in partnership to reduce violence among under 25 year olds. Over the last 12 months, the VRU has achieved a 4.8% reduction in serious violence compared to the previous year.

