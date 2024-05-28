Murder investigation underway as man, 70, found dead at Brighton house

A murder investigation has been launched after a man was found dead at an address in Brighton.

Police were called to a property in Lavender Street shortly after 7.30pm yesterday (on Monday 27 May).

Despite the best efforts of paramedics, a 70-year-old man from Brighton was declared dead at the property.

A 70-year-old woman from Brighton has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody.

Detective Chief Inspector Alex Campbell said: “This is a fast-moving investigation and officers moved quickly to arrest a suspect.

“It is believed to be an isolated incident involving two people known to each other and poses no threat to the wider community.

“Residents can expect to see a continued and visible police presence in the area while the investigation is ongoing.”