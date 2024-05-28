Play Brightcove video

ITV News Meridian's Kit Bradshaw reports from Dover

Nigel Farage has denied that voting for Reform UK will help Labour win a majority at the General Election.

The party’s honorary president has urged people in the South East to vote for what they believe in on polling day on 4 July.

The ex-MEP is not standing as a candidate for the former Brexit Party on 4th July but is helping with the campaign.

Nigel Farage announces Howard Cox as the Reform UK candidate for Dover and Deal at the Royal Cinque Ports Yacht Club. Credit: PA Images

He told party activists at an event in Dover that he was “absolutely convinced” Rishi Sunak had called the snap election because of failures to get flights off the ground to take migrants from the UK to Rwanda.

Asked whether a vote for Reform was effectively a vote for Labour in the Dover and Deal constituency, Mr Farage said: “Do you know what a vote for Reform is? A vote for what you believe in. If anyone can tell you what the Conservatives now actually stand for, I'd love to know.

“Labour, so far in this campaign, I've heard Keir Starmer talk vaguely about a number of things. I mean, honestly I don't think there's ever been a duller start to a British general election campaign.”

Nigel Farage speaking at the event in Dover, Kent

The press conference also announced Howard Cox as Reform’s Dover and Deal candidate.

It comes after Dover MP Natalie Elphicke defected from the Conservatives to Labour and will not be standing at the next election.

Dover and Deal Conservative Association chairman Keith Single has said “don’t write us off” as the process of selecting a new Tory candidate takes place.

Labour has said its existing candidate, Mike Tapp, will stand in Dover. Ms Elphicke increased the Conservatives’ majority to 12,278 in the 2019 election.

Reform UK - previously known as the Brexit Party - has said it will stand in 630 seats out of a possible 650 across the country.