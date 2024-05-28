Beachgoers were evacuated from a packed West Wittering beach following reports of a possible ordnance under the sand.

Selsey Coastguard were called on Sunday 26 May and a cordon was put in place until the bomb squad arrived to the location.

Once the E.O.D arrived, teams carried out a controlled explosion on the beach.

The Coastguard is reminding people that if you come across anything suspicious on the beach please do not touch it and call the Coastguard straight away.

They said: "Ordnance comes in all different shapes and sizes and ordnance found on nearby beaches has been found to still be highly explosive, so please don't touch it and call and ask for the Coastguard!"