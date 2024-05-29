'Bionic MP' Craig Mackinlay leaves office ahead of Parliament dissolution

Play Brightcove video

Speaking to ITV News Meridian, he said that he needed to make a "quick decision" after an early summer election was announced.

Conservative MP Craig Mackinlay is leaving his office in Parliament today, as he serves his last day as an MP.

The South Thanet MP decided not to stand in the General Election so he could focus on his recovery from sepsis.

He said: "I was a bit like that woman from Bristol, 'oh no not another one'. But we knew one was coming this year.

"We expected it later in the year. It was a surprise just about to everyone in the house that it came so quickly."

He was given a standing ovation in Parliament on his return to the House of Commons following his quadruple amputation

Mr Mackinlay had only just returned to work after a nightmare ordeal.

He was taken to hospital on 28 September and put into a 16-day induced coma, with his wife told he had only a 5% chance of survival.

Surgeons subsequently amputated his hands and feet in order to save his life as sepsis ravaged his body.

"Maybe I was kidding myself that I would have been ready in October or November, but at least I had the benefit of a bit of time to do more rehab, get the hang of these prosthetics.

"Given that it was called earlier, I had to make a pretty quick decision because that’s the fair thing to do for my constituents and my party so they can look to a new Conservative."

Mr Mackinlay also spoke about his ambitions to work with the NHS after leaving his role as an MP.

Mr Mackinlay has been trying to raise awareness of symptoms of sepsis to make sure others make sure to get checked if they feel unwell.

He continued: "Usually you get a few days to recognise [the symptoms of sepsis], I wasn’t that fortunate but if I can save someone else’s limbs or save a life, I see that as a job very well done.

"I’d also like to be working with the NHS, which has started to an extent, on making sure people get appropriate aesthetics."

